Light rain showers for the beginning of the day, along with cool temps

By Meghan Smith
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. Well rainy conditions for last night and into this morning as this weather system continues to push east across the area. Only seeing minor accumulations of snow on grassy surfaces as road are looking fine, so no travel impact for this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30′s with a light breeze.

Through out the day today, after the precipitation band moves east early this morning, clouds will stay around with a chance for some light scattered showers. The chance may even linger into this evening hours as well.

