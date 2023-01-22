Kiwanis Bunny Hop coming in April

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for something fun to do when Spring comes and the weather warms up, the Kiwanis Bunny Hop is coming to Paducah in the next few months.

Those attending will get to chance to support the community by running, walking, and even hopping as money is raised for local children and charities.

The event takes place on the morning of Saturday, April 15. There will be a 10K, a 5K, and a 1 mile fun run for children. The 10K starts at 8 a.m., the 5K starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 1 mile fun run starts at 10 a.m.

While you can register early online, there is a same day sign up at Bob Noble Park, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. Early registration before March 20 guarantees a shirt. Registration for the 10K is at least $35, the 5K is at least $25, and the 1 mile fun run is at least $15.

Awards will be presented at 9:30 a.m. Awards will be given to the Overall Male and Female in the 5K and 10K, as well for different age groups for the 5K.

Packet pickup is Friday, April 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Murray State University Paducah Campus.

