Kentucky man with arrest warrant found with illegal narcotics

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield police arrested man with warrant and found methamphetamine in his pocket.

On January 21, Mayfield police officers arrested Eric Durfee, 32, in the 700 block of West Lockridge Street.

According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Durfee had an active arrest warrant. During the arrest on Saturday, officers found meth in Durfee’s pocket.

Durfee was taken to Graves County Restricted Custody Center, then lodged in the Marshall County Jail.

Durfee was charged with two Graves Co. warrants, both for bail jumping first degree. He was also charged with possession of controlled substance first, methamphetamine.

