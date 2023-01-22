Heartland Votes

EPD: Police asking for assistance in finding missing child

11-year-old Rusty Kiotak
11-year-old Rusty Kiotak(EPD)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police is needing assistance in helping locate 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak.

According to police, Kiotak was last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.

Officials say Kiotak was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and digital camo print pants.

Police say if you have any information on his whereabouts please contact 9-1-1.

We will let you know more as this story develops.

