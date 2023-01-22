Cape Central Jr. High hosts SEMO Regional Conference Wrestling Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thirty wrestling teams descended on Cape Central Jr. High this weekend for the SEMO Regional Conference Wrestling Tournament.

Hillsboro won the boys title with Jackson finishing as runner-up.

Park Hills Central earned the top spot on the girls side. Sikeston finished in second and Jackson placed third.

Multiple individual wrestlers from the area won their weight class as Conference Champion.

Girls:

Kayleigh Dazey (Poplar Bluff - 105)

Zoe Freeman (Poplar Bluff - 170)

Gracie Metzger (Jackson - 115)

Mallorie Metzger (Jackson - 120)

Mollie Metzger (Jackson - 125)

Ellie Douglass (Sikeston - 100)

Kimarhri Wilkins (Sikeston - 130)

Alayna Ray (Sikeston - 235)

Emma Steimle (Notre Dame - 190)

Boys:

Logan Hite (Poplar Bluff - 175)

Griffin Horman (Jackson - 190)

Tyler Beyatte (Jackson - 215)

