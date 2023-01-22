Heartland Votes

9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid


9 puppies abandoned in cooler
9 puppies abandoned in cooler(Nick Weems (Perry County Sheriff))
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall.

Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.

Weems took them to the jailhouse where they’re being cared for by female inmates.

“We are currently investigating the matter and will likely charge the one responsible in the next few days,” Weems said on his personal Facebook page.

So far, four of the puppies have been adopted and Weems said they are still looking for anyone interested in adopting one or all.

Anyone who is interested can stop by the Perry County Jail at 582 Bethel Rd, Linden, TN.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded at 2:53 a.m., 0 miles southwest...
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of Southwest Street at about 3 a.m. after...
Sikeston police investigate double homicide early Sunday
Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill.
Police identify Carbondale shooting victim; ISP to investigate

Latest News

Millions of dollars will be pumped into expanding broadband projects in four southeast Missouri...
$27.6M awarded for broadband expansion projects in southeast Missouri
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of a missing man...
Remains of missing man found in Portageville, Mo.
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on...
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of shooting victims at dance club
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/23
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/23
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky.
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky.