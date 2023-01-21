4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26, and Lujuan Tucker, 37, were arrested after escaping the St. Francois County Detention Center Tuesday.

According to St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates escaped their cells and made their way to the roof of the detention center and eventually onto the ground. Then they got to a medical building, entered a parking lot, and stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags. The five inmates left in the car and were seen on camera traveling south.

Sheriff Richard Jones with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says that they received a call about a suspicious person in Carriage Hill.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, troopers stopped a Scion TC after seeing a traffic violation on State Route 4 Bypass at State Route 129 in Fairfield Township.

Troopers say that while talking with the inmates, the vehicle fled. The Scion TC came to a stop on Brooke Hill Court near Willow Brook Drive in Liberty Township. Troopers say all four inmates escaped the car on foot. Sheriff Jones says they used helicopters and drones were to search for the inmates.

Deputies were able to find and arrest Sebastian and McSean, troopers said.

Troopers and deputies searched the area for Pace and Tucker. West Chester police were able to locate and arrested Tucker around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, OSP said.

Troopers say deputies also located Pace Saturday morning, about one and a half miles from where they fled on foot Friday night, and arrested him.

Sebastian, McSean, Tucker, and Pace have been booked at the Butler County jail.

It is unclear why the inmates were in Butler County.

The fifth escaped inmate Michael Wilkins, 42, was arrested in Missouri earlier this week.

U.S. Marshals in Missouri say that Wilkins was initially booked at the jail for burglary and a probation violation.

Michael Wilkins was one of five inmates who escaped a Missouri detention center. He was captured and arrested in Missouri. (St. Francois County Sheriff's Office)

The U.S. Marshals say Sebastian is a registered sex offender who was initially booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on assault charges. Law enforcement goes on to say that McSean was booked and charged with sexually assaulting a 39-year-old woman. Tucker was charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in 2003 and was booked at the jail for assault. Pace was booked on several charges, including stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.

