Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – A 24-year-old Kennett teacher has been arrested after police said she had an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a student.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony of sexual contact with a student.

According to Police Chief Kenny Wilson, officers were notified by Kennett school officials about the relationship on Thursday, Jan. 19. The investigation eventually led to the arrest of Marshall.

Wilson added Marshall was a Spanish teacher at Kennett High School.

