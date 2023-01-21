Heartland Votes

Suspect arrested in man’s death on New York subway track

A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway...
A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.

Andre Boyce, 28, was arrested on a manslaughter charge. It’s not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who can speak to the charges, and a call to a possible number for his Manhattan address rang unanswered Saturday morning.

Police got a call around 2 a.m. Friday that a man was shoved onto the southbound No. 1 line track. Officers were posted at the station and responded, finding a 34-year-old man on the track with a head wound, police said in a release.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven’t released information on what interaction, if any, the man had with Boyce before ending up on the tracks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Update: 3 captured, search continues for 2 remaining jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
Generic police lights
One lane southbound closed on I-55 near center junction due to crash
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
From left: Roger Burpo, Crystal Brown, Chad Williams and Brandon Spann were arrested on various...
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
Phillip Thomas, 53, of Jackson, was charged with two counts of felony first-degree tampering.
Jackson, Mo. man charged in connection with 2 cars stolen from dealership

Latest News

Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill.
Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Update: 3 captured, search continues for 2 remaining jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays his respects to victims of a deadly helicopter...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy honors those killed in helicopter crash