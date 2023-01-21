Heartland Votes

Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Ja Morant at half

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, left, talks with Tee Morant, father of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, after an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. At halftime, Sharpe confronted Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks and center Steven Adams.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and Sharpe motioned toward Brooks.

Morant walked toward Sharpe at his courtside seat before center Steven Adams stepped in front of him.

Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, also got involved in the conversation before security at Crypto.com arena separated everyone.

Sharpe, 54, yelled “I bet you won’t!” at Tee Morant as security guards tried to break things up.

Sharpe told an ESPN reporter at halftime that he was reacting to the Grizzlies’ chatter.

“They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying,” Sharpe said. “It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron.”

The former tight end said Brooks then swore at him, and he swore back.

“He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

Sharpe and Tee Morant talked to security in the tunnels at the arena before returning to their seats when the second half started. They hugged at the end of the third quarter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

