Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill.

In the early morning of Saturday, January 21, Carbondale police officers arrived at the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in response to a death investigation.

The officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside of the apartment.

There are currently no known threats to the public.

The Carbondale Police Department will work with the Illinois State Police to find the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121 or Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations at (618) 542-2171. You may also leave an anonymous tip at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

