Kentucky woman arrested for meth trafficking

Toni R. Chambers was arrested for drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia charges.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home of a Graves Co. woman.

On January 19, officers went to the home of Toni R. Chambers, 39, from Mayfield, Ky., to follow up on an active investigation.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, officers questioned Chambers about alleged drug activity coming from the residence. Chambers admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia.

Officers found two ounces of meth, digital scales, several bags used to package and distribute illegal drugs, cash and other drug paraphernalia in a kitchen cabinet.

Chambers was taken to Graves County RC Center and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

