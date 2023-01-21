Kentucky woman arrested for meth trafficking

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home of a Graves Co. woman.

On January 19, officers went to the home of Toni R. Chambers, 39, from Mayfield, Ky., to follow up on an active investigation.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, officers questioned Chambers about alleged drug activity coming from the residence. Chambers admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia.

Officers found two ounces of meth, digital scales, several bags used to package and distribute illegal drugs, cash and other drug paraphernalia in a kitchen cabinet.

Chambers was taken to Graves County RC Center and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.