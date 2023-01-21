Cold temps with some rain shows by the evening hours

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well good morning heartland. Clear conditions for most of the day. Temperatures are still gonna stay pretty cool as you’re waking up this morning. Most places are still in below freezing, temps in the upper 20s and slowly work our way into the upper 30s by the afternoon hours. Staying in the mid 40s till the evening hours.

For late tonight and early Sunday expect to see a weather system that will bring scattered light rain showers with the possibility of some wet snow mix. However that wet snow mix is not going to have a travel impact.

