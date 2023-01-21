Heartland Votes

Cold temps with some rain shows by the evening hours

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 1/21
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well good morning heartland. Clear conditions for most of the day. Temperatures are still gonna stay pretty cool as you’re waking up this morning. Most places are still in below freezing, temps in the upper 20s and slowly work our way into the upper 30s by the afternoon hours. Staying in the mid 40s till the evening hours.

For late tonight and early Sunday expect to see a weather system that will bring scattered light rain showers with the possibility of some wet snow mix. However that wet snow mix is not going to have a travel impact.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
One captured, search continues for 4 remaining jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
Generic police lights
One lane southbound closed on I-55 near center junction due to crash
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
From left: Roger Burpo, Crystal Brown, Chad Williams and Brandon Spann were arrested on various...
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
Phillip Thomas, 53, of Jackson, was charged with two counts of felony first-degree tampering.
Jackson, Mo. man charged in connection with 2 cars stolen from dealership

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A chance of rain and snow tomorrow night
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Winds will relax later this evening. Chilly tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook