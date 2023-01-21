A chance of rain and snow tomorrow night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Skies are finally beginning to clear and this will allow for cold temperatures tonight. Readings this evening will fall through the 30s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.

Saturday will start off with some patchy fog in a few areas followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase towards the evening hours. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s. Scattered showers will move across the Heartland Saturday night into Sunday morning. In a few areas it will be cold enough for snow to mix in at times. There is a slight chance a few areas could receive up to an inch of snow mainly on elevated surfaces. Lows Saturday night will be in the lower to middle 30s. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s.

