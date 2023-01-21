Cape Central comes back from double-digit deficit to defeat Jackson on the road

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central completed their season sweep over rival Jackson on Friday night, 53-47. The Class 5 No. 1 ranked Tigers remain undefeated, improving to 18-0.

Cameron Williams, Ty’SeanDre’ Edwards and Jaydon Reynolds were a big reason Cape Central was able to claw back from down double-digits in the second half.

Jackson started the game on a 11-1 run in large part due to some great shooting from Blayne Harris. They led by 12 at the half and extended it to as many as 16 in the third quarter.

After the first basket of the game Jackson never trailed until 1:13 remaining in the fourth. A span of nearly 31 minutes (only 32 total in high school basketball games).

It was at that moment Reynolds pulled the trigger on a three-pointer from the wing and gave Cape Central their first lead of the game.

The Tigers would not give it back.

“I was feeling confident from the get-go,” said Reynolds. “A couple plays before I decided in my mind if I catch this, I need to put it up.”

“I caught it. I saw the rim. Defender wasn’t up on me too much. I thought if I just let this go it’s gonna go in. So, I let it go.”

