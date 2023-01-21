Heartland Votes

Cape Central comes back from double-digit deficit to defeat Jackson on the road

Tigers win 53-47 for third win this season over the Indians
Cape Central vs Jackson
By Jess Todd
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central completed their season sweep over rival Jackson on Friday night, 53-47. The Class 5 No. 1 ranked Tigers remain undefeated, improving to 18-0.

Cameron Williams, Ty’SeanDre’ Edwards and Jaydon Reynolds were a big reason Cape Central was able to claw back from down double-digits in the second half.

Jackson started the game on a 11-1 run in large part due to some great shooting from Blayne Harris. They led by 12 at the half and extended it to as many as 16 in the third quarter.

After the first basket of the game Jackson never trailed until 1:13 remaining in the fourth. A span of nearly 31 minutes (only 32 total in high school basketball games).

It was at that moment Reynolds pulled the trigger on a three-pointer from the wing and gave Cape Central their first lead of the game.

The Tigers would not give it back.

“I was feeling confident from the get-go,” said Reynolds. “A couple plays before I decided in my mind if I catch this, I need to put it up.”

“I caught it. I saw the rim. Defender wasn’t up on me too much. I thought if I just let this go it’s gonna go in. So, I let it go.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
One captured, search continues for 4 remaining jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
The search for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown began after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son...
Body of missing Pa. mother found after 2 week search
From left: Roger Burpo, Crystal Brown, Chad Williams and Brandon Spann were arrested on various...
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people...
Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

Check scores and highlights on Friday on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Hoops 1/20
Cape Central vs Jackson
Cape Central vs Jackson
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 1/20/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 1/20/23
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco...
Chiefs, Bills fans have purchased more than 50k tickets for potential matchup