Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van.

On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.

Officers said there were several bullet holes in the van and both rear side windows and the back window were shot out. At the time, there were three people in the van, but no injuries were reported.

Around in the intersection of North 12th and Ellis streets, officers found six shell casings and glass on the ground. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

