Heartland Votes

Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating

Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three...
Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van.(KCRG)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van.

On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.

Officers said there were several bullet holes in the van and both rear side windows and the back window were shot out. At the time, there were three people in the van, but no injuries were reported.

Around in the intersection of North 12th and Ellis streets, officers found six shell casings and glass on the ground. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search continues for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
The search for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown began after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son...
Body of missing Pa. mother found after 2 week search
Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people...
Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches
From left: Roger Burpo, Crystal Brown, Chad Williams and Brandon Spann were arrested on various...
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search continues for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
We're hearing from the St. Francois County Sheriff for the first time since 5 inmates escaped...
St. Francois County Sheriff addresses five escaped inmates
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department about a...
Man wanted for active warrants in Alexander County arrested in Cape Girardeau
Generic police lights
One lane southbound closed on I-55 near center junction due to crash