SEMO Women’s basketball wins dramatic game over UT Martin

By Todd Richards
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team defeated UT Martin Thursday night on January 19 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

SEMO won 56-54, with the win being thanks to a basket by Kori Tomlin with less then a second to play.

With the win over the Skyhawks, the Redhawks have now won three straight OVC games to improve to 3-3 in the league and 8-10 overall.

SEMO will next host Tennessee Tech Saturday at 2:00 p.m., on January 21.

