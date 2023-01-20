SEMO Men’s Basketball falls to UT Martin

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s Basketball team saw it’s three game winning streak snapped Thursday night on January 19 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The game ended 80-60 to UT Martin.

The Skyhawks took control of the game and led 38-24 at halftime.

The Redhawks pulled within ten point in the 2nd half but Tennessee Martin hit the big shots when they had to and went on for the victory.

Both teams are now 4-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

SEMO hosts Tennessee Tech Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

UT Martin will host Eastern Illinois at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 21.

