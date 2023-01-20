One lane southbound closed on I-55 near center junction due to crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department has responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-55.

The crash is located near center junction between Jackson and Cape Girardeau.

Traffic headed southbound will be restricted to one lane.

It’s not clear how long this will last.

Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down traveling in the area.

