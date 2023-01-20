Heartland Votes

Officer helps prevent man from jumping off bridge with hug, police say

Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a...
Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a man’s life.(New Haven Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut are sharing an officer’s actions that they say helped save a man’s life.

On Thursday, the New Haven Police Department released information regarding a situation on Jan. 13 where officers responded to a man who was threatening to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.

The department said Officer Wityak was one of the officers who were called to the scene.

Wityak spoke to the man in distress and used his crisis Intervention skills to convince him to seek help at the hospital, according to the department.

Connecticut authorities said it was an emotional encounter for the officer and the man but it ended with the two of them hugging.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search continues for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
Most of our southern counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms. Threats include...
First Alert: Tracking storms this evening
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places...
Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger

Latest News

Blood donations are needed year-round and while that donation could save someone's life,...
The benefits of donating blood
The McCracken County Public Library will be hosting an presentation that teaches attendees of...
Event at McCracken Co. library to teach community members how to spot newest street drugs
Authorities in Kentucky want to expose dangerous street drugs they say are hiding in plain sight
"Hiding in Plain Sight" event at McCracken County Library
Blood donations are needed year-round and while that donation could save someone's life,...
Benefits of donating blood
Larry J. Harvey, 43 of Carbondale, was arrested in connection with a robbery at business on the...
Carbondale man arrested on burglary, threatening officers charges