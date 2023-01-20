Heartland Votes

Man wanted for active warrants in Alexander County arrested in Cape Girardeau

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department about a vehicle crossing the bridge from Illinois into Missouri.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after being found in Cape Girardeau.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department about a vehicle crossing the bridge from Illinois into Missouri.

The Sheriff’s Office informed Cape Girardeau Police that there were two outstanding warrants for the driver of a white Pontiac Grand Prix.

Police were quickly able to inform officers on the road and they located the vehicle near Independence Street and Caruthers Avenue at a gas pump.

The officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, who was inside the store.

Michael Goldsmith had two active warrants for his arrest, including parole violation and Aggravated Assault.

