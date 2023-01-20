Man wanted for active warrants in Alexander County arrested in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after being found in Cape Girardeau.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department about a vehicle crossing the bridge from Illinois into Missouri.

The Sheriff’s Office informed Cape Girardeau Police that there were two outstanding warrants for the driver of a white Pontiac Grand Prix.

Police were quickly able to inform officers on the road and they located the vehicle near Independence Street and Caruthers Avenue at a gas pump.

The officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, who was inside the store.

Michael Goldsmith had two active warrants for his arrest, including parole violation and Aggravated Assault.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.