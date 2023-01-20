Heartland Votes

Illinois judge grants temporary restraining order against assault weapon ban

Downstate attorney Tom DeVore speaks to reporters outside the Effingham County Government...
Downstate attorney Tom DeVore speaks to reporters outside the Effingham County Government Center on Jan. 18, 2023.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WGEM) - An Effingham County judge granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapon ban Friday.

According to court records the order is effective immediately.

Former Republican Attorney General Candidate Tom DeVore represented four gun stores and 862 individual gun owners who oppose the new law.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released the following statement regarding the judge’s decision.

“This decision is not surprising. Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety. We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation. I remain confident that the courts will uphold the constitutionality of Illinois’ law, which aligns with the eight other states with similar laws and was written in collaboration with lawmakers, advocates, and legal experts.

RELATED: Devore presents argument against Illinois assault weapon ban, ruling expected Friday

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
One captured, search continues for 4 remaining jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
The search for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown began after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son...
Body of missing Pa. mother found after 2 week search
Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people...
Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches
From left: Roger Burpo, Crystal Brown, Chad Williams and Brandon Spann were arrested on various...
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after dealing with COVID lockdowns including Harrah’s in...
Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after COVID lockdowns
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
One captured, search continues for 4 remaining jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
The St. Francois County Sheriff says 1 of the 5 inmates, Michael Wilkins is now back in custody.
Day 3 of manhunt for St. Francois escaped inmates
Casinos in Ill. are rebounding after dealing with COVID. That is especially good news for...
Casino revenue up since COVID-19 pandemic