Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

More sun, less wind today.....plus......maybe some snow next week?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More sunshine and less wind on the menu for today, as yesterdays’ low pressure area spins farther away.   Lingering clouds and a chilly breeze this morning should gradually give way to mainly clear skies and less wind by this afternoon, with seasonably chilly highs in the 40s.  This Friday evening will be clear and cold but with light winds;  daybreak lows Saturday morning will be in the 20s.

A couple of weather systems will be moving through our region over the next week.  The first will be a rather weak disturbance Saturday night.   Patchy light rain is likely, and it may get just cold enough for some wet snow to mix in along the northwest edge of our region,  e.g. closer to Farmington and Mt. Vernon.   By Sunday morning the precip should be moving out,  but it may stay chilly and damp into the afternoon.   A stronger storm is looking likely for Tuesday night into Wednesday.  This one appears to have a better chance of giving us some snow, or at least rain changing to snow before ending on Wednesday morning.  However, it’s still way too early for much confidence in this sort of forecast, so stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search continues for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
The search for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown began after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son...
Body of missing Pa. mother found after 2 week search
Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people...
Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 1/19/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 1/19/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Winds will relax later this evening. Chilly tomorrow
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/19/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/19/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 1/19/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 1/19/23