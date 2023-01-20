Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chilly today; tracking rain this weekend

Your First Alert forecast at 5 a.m. on 1/20.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We’ll see more sunshine and less wind today.

Brian Alworth says lingering clouds and a chilly breeze this morning should gradually give way to mainly clear skies and less wind by this afternoon, with seasonably chilly highs in the 40s.

This evening will be clear and cold but with light winds.

Daybreak lows on Saturday morning will be in the 20s.

A couple of weather systems will be moving through our region over the next week.

The first will be a rather weak disturbance Saturday night. Patchy, light rain is likely, and it may get just cold enough for some wet snow to mix in along the northwest edge of our region, closer to Farmington and Mt. Vernon.

By Sunday morning, the precipitation should be moving out, but it may stay chilly and damp into the afternoon.

A stronger storm is looking likely for Tuesday night into Wednesday. This one appears to have a better chance of giving us some snow, or at least rain changing to snow before ending on Wednesday morning. However, it’s still way too early for much confidence in this sort of forecast, so stay tuned.

