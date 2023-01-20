Excitement grows for Kansas City Chiefs to play in Germany this fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs are headed to Deutschland!

On Thursday, the team announced on Twitter that they will be part of the NFL’s second year playing in Germany. They will be one of four teams to play two games next season.

KC Bier Co. in Waldo is all things German. They have a German co-owner. Their American co-owner and head brewer went to brewing school in Germany. But, the staff are also Chiefs fans. They sponsor a Chiefs podcast and just launched ArrowRed Lager in honor of this weekend’s divisional game. It’s a red lager, the kind popular in Nurnberg.

Co-owner Steve Holle pointed to all the soccer scarves on the wall and described a hearty Saturday crowd for German Bundesliga soccer matches. He couldn’t speak to American football fandom in Germany, but he’s certain there will be a lot of KC folks flying to Europe and German expats in KC glad for the exposure.

“You’re proud of your culture, your cuisine, your traditions, and you want people to go experience all those things that you love,” he speculated.

The German games are all part of the NFL’s effort to expand the American-style football fan base beyond U.S. borders.

🇺🇸 Chiefs Kingdom has no borders. See you soon, Germany!



🇩🇪 Das Chiefs Kingdom kennt keine Grenzen. Bis bald in Deutschland! pic.twitter.com/TAZE1h7y9M — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2023

The Chiefs have already hit London and Mexico City.

Oscar Monterroso knows all about the international appeal of American football. Born in Costa Rica, he moved around a lot as a child of missionaries. He and Kiki Morales, who originally hails from Mexico, have been providing Spanish-language radio broadcasts of Chiefs games since 2016.

Monterroso founded Tico Sports with his wife Cici Rojas. They started their NFL radio broadcasts with the Chiefs alone, but they now employ Spanish-language broadcasters in five NFL markets.

They now have staff in Kansas City, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Minnesota.

“So, last weekend, we were excited because we had five NFL teams in the playoffs,” Monterroso remarked.

Their Jaguars announcers will be flying in on Saturday to share the booth with the founder repping the Chiefs.

“The NFL realizes that, to continue to grow, we are going to have to look beyond the U.S.,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said in an interview with KCTV5 in 2016.

He should know. He’s on the NFL’s International Committee. He’s also a partner for FC Bayern in Munich.

The Tico Sports originals were in London when the Chiefs played there in 2016 and in Mexico City for the Chiefs’ 2019 game there. He noted that soccer is still number one in both Latin America and Europe. In his words, it’s “what they live for.” But, American football is growing.

“When the Kansas City Chiefs played in Mexico, that was a full house,” Monterroso described. “And the Wembley Stadium. That was, I mean, it was packed. And, you can see jerseys from the Dolphins, from the Atlanta. I mean, from everywhere.”

Expect a lot of Chiefs jerseys in Germany. The NFL Players Association recently tweeted the top selling NFL jerseys in Germany. Patrick Mahomes was number two, after Tom Brady, and Travis Kelce was number 10.

Monterroso and his crew are excited to will be bringing their KC pride to Germany, one of the places he has not been to during his missionary childhood. But, for now, he’s focused on getting geared up for Saturday’s game at Arrowhead.

You can watch the game with the volume down and hear the play-by-play, color commentary and field reporting in Spanish on Tico-Sports.com, on Hot 103 Jamz (103.3), and on La Que Buena (105.9).

