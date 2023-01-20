The benefits of donating blood

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A study from the Library of Medicine says you might be 88 percent less likely to have a heart attack by regularly giving blood.

Kathy Harris is one of those who regularly donate blood. Harris says she’s excited to give.

“I’m waiting to see if I can give blood! This will be my 58th time,” said Harris.

Another donor, Sarah Estes believes the point of human life is helping others out in any way they can.

“I think that’s our purpose in life is to make a difference in others whether it’s giving blood or just helping somebody with their groceries at the grocery store,” said Estes.

Shelby Bentley is a member of the American Red Cross. Bentley says they are always welcoming more donors.

“Our numbers are really good, we definitely have more room for donors for anybody that’s still interested in coming in,” said Bentley.

Jennifer Freeze with the American Red Cross reports more than 200 people used the blood drives and more than 150 pints of blood have been collected so far.

She said a potential 456 hospital patients will receive lifesaving transfusions.

A link to find more information to give blood is at kfvs12.com/blood. You can schedule an appointment online or call 1-800-753-2767.

