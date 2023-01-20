Heartland Votes

The benefits of donating blood

Blood donations are needed year-round and while that donation could save someone's life, researchers say it might have health benefits for the donors
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A study from the Library of Medicine says you might be 88 percent less likely to have a heart attack by regularly giving blood.

Kathy Harris is one of those who regularly donate blood. Harris says she’s excited to give.

“I’m waiting to see if I can give blood! This will be my 58th time,” said Harris.

Another donor, Sarah Estes believes the point of human life is helping others out in any way they can.

“I think that’s our purpose in life is to make a difference in others whether it’s giving blood or just helping somebody with their groceries at the grocery store,” said Estes.

Shelby Bentley is a member of the American Red Cross. Bentley says they are always welcoming more donors.

“Our numbers are really good, we definitely have more room for donors for anybody that’s still interested in coming in,” said Bentley.

Jennifer Freeze with the American Red Cross reports more than 200 people used the blood drives and more than 150 pints of blood have been collected so far.

She said a potential 456 hospital patients will receive lifesaving transfusions.

A link to find more information to give blood is at kfvs12.com/blood. You can schedule an appointment online or call 1-800-753-2767.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search continues for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
Most of our southern counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms. Threats include...
First Alert: Tracking storms this evening
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places...
Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger

Latest News

The McCracken County Public Library will be hosting an presentation that teaches attendees of...
Event at McCracken Co. library to teach community members how to spot newest street drugs
Authorities in Kentucky want to expose dangerous street drugs they say are hiding in plain sight
"Hiding in Plain Sight" event at McCracken County Library
Blood donations are needed year-round and while that donation could save someone's life,...
Benefits of donating blood
Larry J. Harvey, 43 of Carbondale, was arrested in connection with a robbery at business on the...
Carbondale man arrested on burglary, threatening officers charges