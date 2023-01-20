Heartland Votes

3 workers injured, tenants displaced after scaffolding collapses at Clayton apartment building

Three construction workers were injured when scaffolding collapsed at an apartment building in...
Three construction workers were injured when scaffolding collapsed at an apartment building in Clayton Friday morning(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Three construction workers were injured when scaffolding collapsed at an apartment building in Clayton Friday morning.

The collapse happened around 10:45 a.m. at a building on S. Hanley near Forest Park Parkway. A facade on a two-story apartment building under renovation collapsed while workers were tuckpointing. Three workers suffered minor injuries, firefighters tell News 4. One victim was taken to a hospital.

Firefighters say some tenants will be displaced Friday night.

