3 workers injured, tenants displaced after scaffolding collapses at Clayton apartment building

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Three construction workers were injured when scaffolding collapsed at an apartment building in Clayton Friday morning.

The collapse happened around 10:45 a.m. at a building on S. Hanley near Forest Park Parkway. A facade on a two-story apartment building under renovation collapsed while workers were tuckpointing. Three workers suffered minor injuries, firefighters tell News 4. One victim was taken to a hospital.

Firefighters say some tenants will be displaced Friday night.

