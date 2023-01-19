Winds will relax later this evening. Chilly tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. It was a very breezy day across the area with many wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH reported. These gusty winds will weaken after sunset as the storm system pulls away form the area. Low clouds will hang around for the first half of the evening with skies gradually trying to clear after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will reach the upper 30s far north to the upper 40s far south. Winds will be much lighter across the Heartland tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.