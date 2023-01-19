Valentines for Seniors card drive underway in southern Illinois

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A campaign to bring joy and uplift the spirits of seniors is in full swing.

“Valentines for Seniors,” a card drive for residents at long-term care and assisted living facilities, is underway through February 7 in southern Illinois.

State Senator Terri Bryant is collecting the cards at her offices in Murphysboro and Mount Vernon.

“It is my hope that this card drive can bring the residents of these facilities some joy and remind them that people truly do care about them,” said State Sen. Bryant.

She is encouraging churches, schools and community members to write Valentine’s Day cards that will be delivered to various long-term care facilities in the 58th Senate District.

Cards can be dropped off in marked mailboxes at Bryant’s offices between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. There will be a small mailbox outside the offices for after hour drop-offs.

The cards can also be mailed to her offices:

Illinois State Sen. Terri Bryant (Murphysboro Office) Illinois State Sen. Terri Bryant (Mount Vernon Office) 1032 W. Industrial Park Road 2929 Broadway St. Murphysboro, IL 62966 Suite 3 Mt. Vernon, IL 62864

Bryant says her staff will personally deliver the cards.

Anyone with questions about the card collection drive can contact the Murphysboro district office at 618-684-1100 or email by clicking here.

