Heartland Votes

Police department to hold ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ exchange event

A Washington state police department is holding a "Funs for Gift Cards" exchange on Jan. 31.
A Washington state police department is holding a "Funs for Gift Cards" exchange on Jan. 31.(Smith & Wesson)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (Gray News) – A police department in Washington state is hosting its first “Guns for Gift Cards” exchange event on Jan. 31.

According to the Olympia Police Department, those who live in the area are encouraged to give up their eligible firearms to receive pre-paid Visa gift cards.

The police department announced that the event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon that day by appointment.

Authorities said those who take part are asked to leave their weapons unloaded and bring them with the safety on and in a vehicle’s trunk or in a locked area of their car, like a toolbox. Officers at the location will then open the trunk or locked area and take the guns with the owner’s approval.

Items that will be ineligible are flare guns, starter pistols, BB guns, airsoft guns, and any other toy or replica guns, according to police.

The department said it won’t record the names of participants or conduct any records checks.

Police said appointments are available by calling 360-753-8139.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search continues for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
Most of our southern counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms. Threats include...
First Alert: Tracking storms this evening
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A red pickup truck crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road on Monday night, Jan....
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Latest News

.
Rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Lesion removed from Jill Biden’s eyelid was non-cancerous
The team at All4Paws said Callie should be ready for adoption in about a month thanks to their...
Animal rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home: ‘She’s a great little girl’
Prosecutors officially charged Ana Walshe's husband with murder.
Brian Walshe charged with murdering his missing wife
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others