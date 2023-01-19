Heartland Votes

Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people taken into custody early Thursday morning, January 19.

Cape Girardeau Police officers and the SEMO Drug Task executed search warrants at two homes.

The first happened at 5 a.m. on the 900 block of North Sprigg Street.

At this locations, officers said they found possible cocaine and prescription medication.

One person at the home was taken into custody.

The second search took place shortly after 6:30 a.m. at a home on the 1000 block of William Street.

Officers said they found suspected methamphetamine and a stolen firearm.

Three people were taken into custody.

Police say all four suspects were taken to the police department and formal charges are pending.

