COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Basketball team defeated 25th ranked Arkansas Wednesday night on January 18 in Columbia 79-76.

With the win, Mizzou improves to 14-4 on the season and the Razorbacks fall to 12-6.

Missouri plays host to 4th ranked Alabama on Saturday, January 21 at 5:00 p.m.

