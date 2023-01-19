Event at McCracken Co. library to teach community members how to spot newest street drugs

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Public Library will be hosting an presentation that teaches attendees of the newest street drugs, including fentanyl and other opioids.

Taking place on January 19 at 5:30 pm, “Hiding in Plain Sight - Street Drugs of the 21st Century” sheds light on the street drugs which have flooded communities over the past decade.

Those attending will learn about how illicit drugs have changed to allow for easier transport without detection and how these drugs are more potent than ever before, leading to a rise in accidental exposures and overdoses. The presentation will also discuss how these drugs have attributed to the rise in overdose deaths across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Patterson was appointed Trooper in June of 2004 where he was assigned to Post 1. Within three years, he assumed the role of detective and later, the role of Public Affairs Officer where he served for four years. Patterson was then appointed to the rank of Sergeant.

From 2015 to 2018, Patterson served as a field supervisor for the Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations branch of KSP headquarters in Bowling Green, Ky. In this role, he operated a multi-agency drug task force responsible for counter-drug operations and public corruption investigations in the 18 western most counties of Ky.

In September of 2018, Patterson was again promoted and was transferred back to Post 1 where he currently serves as the Investigative/Administrative Lieutenant. In this role, he oversees the investigative, evidentiary, and administrative functions of the post. He is also the sworn supervisor for a multi-agency telecommunications center.

All programs are free & open to the public. For further information contact Bobbie Wrinkle, Adult Program Coordinator 270-442-2510 x 117 bwrinkle@mclib.net

