Heartland Votes

Heartland Hoops 1/20

Check scores and highlights on Friday on Heartland News at 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Get ready for Heartland Hoops on Friday, January 20!

You can click here to check the scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

  • Cape Central at Jackson
  • Bell City at Oran
  • Kelly at Delta
  • Caruthersville at Hayti
  • Dexter at New Madrid County Central
  • Saxony Lutheran at Notre Dame
  • East Prairie at Doniphan

Superman Classic - semifinal games

  • Charleston vs. Goreville
  • Massac County vs. Vienna

Send us your photos and videos from the games below!

