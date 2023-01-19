Heartland Hoops 1/20
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Get ready for Heartland Hoops on Friday, January 20!
You can click here to check the scores throughout the night.
Our featured games include:
- Cape Central at Jackson
- Bell City at Oran
- Kelly at Delta
- Caruthersville at Hayti
- Dexter at New Madrid County Central
- Saxony Lutheran at Notre Dame
- East Prairie at Doniphan
Superman Classic - semifinal games
- Charleston vs. Goreville
- Massac County vs. Vienna
Send us your photos and videos from the games below!
