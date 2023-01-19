Heartland Votes

First Alert: Windy with falling temps

Skies are cloudy in Herod, Illinois.
Skies are cloudy in Herod, Illinois.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(KFVS) - After heavy rainfall Wednesday, today will be dry, but chilly.

High temperatures will occur this morning before air temps fall into the mid to lower 40s by this afternoon.

Today will also be very breezy.

West winds will increase by 15 to 25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph possible.

Tonight will be breezy and cold, with lows ranging from 25 to 30 degrees.

Winds and clouds decrease Friday.

Afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

There is a chance for some wintry precipitation with the next two weather systems.

One will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Light rain is expected, but a bit of wet snow is possible in our northern counties.

At this point, only minor impacts from snow are expected.

The second system will bring rain and possibly again a bit of wet snow Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Some northwest counties may have some minor impacts, but this is not currently looking like a major system.

Next week is looking seasonably cold.

