First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

After heavy rains on Wednesday, today will be dry but chilly and windy as a strong low pressure area moves to our north. Morning sun will give way to more clouds through the day. Today’s high temps will likely occur this morning before air temps fall a bit by afternoon. West winds will increase today to 15 to 25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph possible. Tonight will be cold and breezy, with lows in the 25 to 30 range. Winds and clouds decrease on Friday, with highs in the 40s.

Two more weather systems seem aimed at our region in the 7-day outlook. One will move through from SW to NE Saturday night into Sunday morning with some light rain and perhaps a bit of wet snow in northern counties. At this point only minor impacts from snow are expected. Another system will bring rain and again maybe a bit of wet snow Tuesday into Tuesday night. Some northwest counties may have some minor impacts from this, but currently it is not looking like a major system. Otherwise next week is looking seasonably cold but not arctic.

