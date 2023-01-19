Heartland Votes

Carbondale man arrested on burglary, threatening officers charges

Larry J. Harvey, 43 of Carbondale, was arrested in connection with a robbery at business on the 800 block of East Grand Ave. in Carbondale.(Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 43-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to a robbery in progress call in Carbondale.

Officers were called just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 to a business in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue.

When they arrived, officers learned a suspect came into the business, demanded money and ran away after he was given some cash.

Officers identified the suspect as Larry J. Harvey, of Carbondale, and arrested him in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane.

During the arrest, investigators said Harvey threatened the arresting officers and their families.

Harvey was booked into the Jackson County Jail on burglary and threatening a public official charges.

Police say the investigation into the case is active and ongoing.

