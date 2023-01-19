4 Ky. people arrested for shooting and drug offenses in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people yesterday afternoon on various charges following the apprehension of a fugitive.

The arrests took place after Detectives received information that a fugitive from Bowling Green, Ky. was in Paducah. 47-year-old Roger Burpo, wanted on a federal probation violation warrant and other McCracken County warrants, was in the Paducah area. Burpo had allegedly fled from the Paducah Police Department during a traffic stop earlier in the week. Detectives determined that Burpo was staying at a residence on Little Avenue in Paducah.

On January 18, detectives were conducting surveillance on the residence when they observed Burpo leaving. Burpo was stopped and arrested without incident on Brown Street in Paducah. Burpo was found in possession of Methamphetamine and money that was believed to be proceeds from illegal sales.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Burpo had been shot multiple times in his legs on January 9. The investigation revealed that Burpo was transported to an area hospital by a friend where he received treatment under an alias because he had a warrant for his arrest. Burpo alleged that Brandon Spann had shot him during an altercation that took place at the residence on Little Avenue. The shooting was not reported to law enforcement.

Detectives obtained a search warrant at 1428 Little Avenue, where the shooting had taken place. Two people were located inside the residence, Crystal Brown and Chad Williams. During a search of the residence, detectives located a loaded handgun, Methamphetamine, and assorted items of drug paraphernalia throughout the residence. Detectives also located a shell casing in the yard where the shooting was alleged to have taken place.

Based on the evidence obtained, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brandon Spann for 1st degree Assault for allegedly shooting Burpo. Spann was located later in the evening during a traffic stop on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah. Spann was arrested without incident.

During the arrest detectives located a loaded handgun and Marijuana inside the vehicle that Spann was driving. Spann is a convicted felon and is unable to lawfully possess firearms.

All four individuals were lodged in the McCracken County Region Jail. The investigation is continuing.

Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky. Charges: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, Failure to Appear bench warrant (McCracken County District Court), and a Federal Probation Violation Warrant (United States District Court)

Crystal K. Brown, 40, of Little Avenue, Paducah, Ky. Charges: Firearm Enhanced Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana

Chad W. Williams, 38, of Little Avenue, Paducah, Ky. Charges: Firearm Enhanced Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Brandon L. Spann, 37, of West 8th Street, Benton, Ky. Charges: Assault 1st Degree, Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Firearm Enhanced Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



