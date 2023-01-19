2 arrested in connection with Paducah shooting that injured 2 teens

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two teens.

Carl R. Penn, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.

Cameron J. Belt, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of trafficking marijuana (less than 8 oz.), first offense.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, they responded to the an area hospital for a report of two people with gunshot wounds.

They say the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Center Street around 3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18. According to police, the victims, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, were involved in a drug deal with Penn and Belt.

As the victims were driving away, police say Penn fired multiple shots at the vehicle hitting one victim in the hand. Another shot grazed the second victim’s head. Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives found and arrested Penn and Belt. They also recovered the handgun believed to be used in the shooting.

Both suspects were taken to the McCracken County Jail.

