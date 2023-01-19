Heartland Votes

2 arrested in connection with Paducah shooting that injured 2 teens

From left: Carl Penn and Cameron Belt were arrested in connection with a shooting in Paducah, Ky.
From left: Carl Penn and Cameron Belt were arrested in connection with a shooting in Paducah, Ky.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two teens.

Carl R. Penn, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.

Cameron J. Belt, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of trafficking marijuana (less than 8 oz.), first offense.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, they responded to the an area hospital for a report of two people with gunshot wounds.

They say the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Center Street around 3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18. According to police, the victims, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, were involved in a drug deal with Penn and Belt.

As the victims were driving away, police say Penn fired multiple shots at the vehicle hitting one victim in the hand. Another shot grazed the second victim’s head. Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives found and arrested Penn and Belt. They also recovered the handgun believed to be used in the shooting.

Both suspects were taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search continues for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
Most of our southern counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms. Threats include...
First Alert: Tracking storms this evening
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places...
Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger

Latest News

Four people were taken into custody after two separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau
Carbondale police are investigating a burglary.
Carbondale police investigating burglary
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
State Senator Terri Bryant is collecting is collecting Valentine's Day cards for seniors at...
Valentines for Seniors card drive underway in southern Illinois