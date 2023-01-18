Heartland Votes

Tracking storms early. Cool and breezy tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are tracking a storm system that is bringing showers and occasional thunderstorms to the area. We will see scattered storms ending from west to east with all the activity out of the area b y 10PM. Temperatures Are ranging from the lower 40s far north to the middle 60s far south. Temperatures by morning will range from near 40 north to near 50 south. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with breezy westerly winds. Highs will range form the middle 40s northwest to the middle 50s southeast.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search continues for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Most of our southern counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms. Threats include...
First Alert: Tracking storms this evening
A red pickup truck crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road on Monday night, Jan....
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Isolated severe weather possible this afternoon and evening
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Evening Outlook
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 1/18/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 1/18/23
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 1/18.
First Alert noon forecast 1/18