Tracking storms early. Cool and breezy tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are tracking a storm system that is bringing showers and occasional thunderstorms to the area. We will see scattered storms ending from west to east with all the activity out of the area b y 10PM. Temperatures Are ranging from the lower 40s far north to the middle 60s far south. Temperatures by morning will range from near 40 north to near 50 south. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with breezy westerly winds. Highs will range form the middle 40s northwest to the middle 50s southeast.

