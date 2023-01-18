Heartland Votes

Search underway for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right), Aaron Sebastian (bottom left), Dakota Pace (bottom middle) and Michael Wilkins (bottom right) escaped from the jail Tuesday night, Jan. 17.(Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway in St. Francois County after five inmates escaped from the county jail.

The five inmates were discovered missing at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17 when jailers were conducting a head count.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, its believed the inmates somehow got access to the jails roof through a plumbing chase.

The sheriff’s department said the five escapees were later seen on surveillance video stealing a dark gray 2009 Toyota Scion from a parking lot at the Centene Center at the Farmington Industrial Park.

This took place at about 7 p.m.

The five inmates authorities are looking for are Lujuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins.

Tucker, 37 of Farmington, was being held on statutory rape charges involving a 12-year-old girl in St. Louis.

Lujuan Tucker, 37 of Farmington, was being held at the St. Francis County Jail on statutory...
Lujuan Tucker, 37 of Farmington, was being held at the St. Francis County Jail on statutory rape charges involving a 12-year-old girl in St. Louis.(Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Department)

McSean, 52 of Holt Summit, who also goes by Larry Bemboom and identifies as a woman, was being held sexual assault charges. The sheriff’s office said McSean is classified as a sexual predator.

Kelly McSean, 52 of Holt Summit, who also goes by Larry Bemboom and identifies as a woman, was...
Kelly McSean, 52 of Holt Summit, who also goes by Larry Bemboom and identifies as a woman, was being held sexual assault charges at the St. Francois County Jail.(Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Department)

Sebastian, 30 of Farmington, was being held on statutory sodomy charges involving an 8-year-old and 9-year-old girl.

Aaron Sebastian, 30 of Farmington, was being held at the St. Francois County Jail on statutory...
Aaron Sebastian, 30 of Farmington, was being held at the St. Francois County Jail on statutory sodomy charges involving an 8-year-old and 9-year-old girl.(Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Department)

Pace, 26 of Park Hills, was being held on multiple charges including stealing.

Dakota Pace, 26 of Park Hills, was being held at the St. Francois County Jail on multiple...
Dakota Pace, 26 of Park Hills, was being held at the St. Francois County Jail on multiple charges including stealing.(Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Department)

Wilkins, 40 of Festus, was being held on a burglary charge and probation violation.

Michael Wilkins, 40 of Festus, was being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a burglary...
Michael Wilkins, 40 of Festus, was being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a burglary charge and probation violation.(Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Department)

The public is urged not to approach the escapees, but to call police immediately if they are spotted.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A red pickup truck crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road on Monday night, Jan....
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say

Latest News

Juvenile injured during shooting confrontation.
Confrontation led to shooting in Carbondale, Ill.
Salyersville Ky. man is arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material after undercover...
Magoffin Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses
Paducah City Commissioner David Guess is removed from office after sending text messages with...
Paducah, Ky. City Commissioner David Guess to be removed from office
The public was invited to attend a town hall-style meeting in Marion, Illinois to address gun...
Southern Illinois legislators host town hall meeting to address gun control issues