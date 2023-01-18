Search underway for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway in St. Francois County after five inmates escaped from the county jail.

The five inmates were discovered missing at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17 when jailers were conducting a head count.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, its believed the inmates somehow got access to the jails roof through a plumbing chase.

The sheriff’s department said the five escapees were later seen on surveillance video stealing a dark gray 2009 Toyota Scion from a parking lot at the Centene Center at the Farmington Industrial Park.

This took place at about 7 p.m.

The five inmates authorities are looking for are Lujuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins.

Tucker, 37 of Farmington, was being held on statutory rape charges involving a 12-year-old girl in St. Louis.

McSean, 52 of Holt Summit, who also goes by Larry Bemboom and identifies as a woman, was being held sexual assault charges. The sheriff’s office said McSean is classified as a sexual predator.

Sebastian, 30 of Farmington, was being held on statutory sodomy charges involving an 8-year-old and 9-year-old girl.

Pace, 26 of Park Hills, was being held on multiple charges including stealing.

Wilkins, 40 of Festus, was being held on a burglary charge and probation violation.

The public is urged not to approach the escapees, but to call police immediately if they are spotted.

