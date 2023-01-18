School bus involved in crash at Massac Co. intersection; children uninjured

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One driver was injured after a crash involving a school bus.

According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, the responded to the crash around 7:51 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road.

They said the school bus failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle going south on North Avenue at the intersection and was hit.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The school bus had 12 children onboard at the time of the crash.

Deputies say the school bus driver and the children were uninjured.

Per protocol, they said the all of the children on the bus were examined at the scene of the crash before being released to parents.

The crash is still under investigation.

