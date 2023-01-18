Heartland Votes

Scams targeting seniors have more than doubled since 2020

Family members steal twice as much from seniors as strangers
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Senior citizens have long been the target of scammers, but according to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), the rate of elder financial exploitation has more than doubled since 2020.

Director of the AARP’s Bank Safe program Jilenne Gunther authored a report on elderly financial exploitation and the ways in which they were swindled.

Gunther attributed the rise in senior scams in part to the pandemic. She said the social isolation and increased dependency on online shopping created opportunities fraudsters could not resist.

“Criminals go where the money is,” Gunther explained. “So, when that becomes a popular method of payment, and it’s so fast, they’re going to lean into that.”

Experts said it’s not just overseas scammers defrauding the elderly. Gunther said family members were also a big part of the problem, stealing twice as much money from seniors as strangers do.

The Office of Older Americans with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) investigates cases of financially abused seniors. They

Assistant Director of the Office of Older Americans Deborah Royster said educating consumers and reporting incidents are the best methods to stop scams. Royster urged seniors to be wary of any communication they receive, especially if it is delivered with a sense of urgency.

She said banks and other financial institutions can help combat fraud by keeping an eye out for any suspicious transactions requested by seniors.

You can report any kind of suspicious activity to consumerfinance.gov/complaint.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search continues for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Most of our southern counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms. Threats include...
First Alert: Tracking storms this evening
A red pickup truck crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road on Monday night, Jan....
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Latest News

Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
New Mexico candidate appears in court in shooting case
A seventh grader in Massachusetts is awake after suffering two cardiac arrests and a...
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
Scams targeting seniors have more than doubled since 2020
Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire...
Uber driver plans to feed the homeless with $100,000 lottery win