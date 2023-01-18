Heartland Votes

Recent Mega Millions jackpot run means millions for Missouri education

According to the Missouri Lottery, $12.1 million from Mega Millions sales during the jackpot...
According to the Missouri Lottery, $12.1 million from Mega Millions sales during the jackpot run will go to elementary, secondary and higher education programs in the state.(Missouri Lottery)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Missouri for the recent 26-drawing run is adding up for the state’s public education programs.

According to the Missouri Lottery, $12.1 million from Mega Millions sales during the jackpot run will go to elementary, secondary and higher education programs in the state.

The run started October 16 and ended on Friday, January 13. Someone purchased a ticket in Maine for the $1.35 billion grand prize.

In addition to Missouri’s education system receiving a chunk of the sales, the lottery said there more than $6.7 million in prizes won and $1.4 million in commissions for retailers in the state.

Missouri lottery reports one ticket worth $2 million, two worth $1 million, one with a $40,000 prize and 10 others worth $10,000 each were won last week.

One of the $10,000 winning ticket prizes was sold at D-Mart on William Street in Cape Girardeau.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. This would be between April 16 and July 12, depending on the ticket’s drawing date.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Jan. 20.

The estimated jackpot is $20 million.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
Search underway for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.
A red pickup truck crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road on Monday night, Jan....
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

For six decades, Fire Chief Eddie Gilbert has served the people of Steele.
Fire department honoring chief’s 60 years of service
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
City leaders decided on Tuesday night, January 17 to put the measure on the April ballot.
Jackson City Council to put marijuana sales tax before voters in April
After hitting a deer and a guardrail, this truck went off KY 303 into a creek where it laned on...
Driver seriously injured after hitting deer