Heartland Votes

Paducah, Ky. City Commissioner David Guess to be removed from office

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a public hearing, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved the motion to remove Commissioner David Guess from office immediately.

On January 17, the Paducah Board of Commissioners held a public hearing to discuss the misconduct charges against City Commissioner David Guess.

According to a release from the City of Paducah, Guess sent a series of text messages containing language with racial overtones to a city employee on November 8, 2022.

After the hearing, the prosecution and defense met in a closed session.

The Board approved the motion for the findings of misconduct and approved the motion to remove Guess from office effective immediately.

Mayor George Bray spoke about the difficulties the commission faced over the past 60 days.

“The decision to remove a commissioner, while very challenging and defining for the entire community, we believe sets a standard for behavior as leaders of our city going forward,” Mayor Bray said. “While we have much work left to do, our community has made tremendous gains in the area of diversity, equity, and minority inclusion.”

Mayor Bray said the community has made many gains and they are not willing to take a step backwards.

