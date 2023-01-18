Paducah city leaders move forward to fill commissioner position

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - City leaders are moving forward with filling the commissioner spot that opened when the board removed a member.

The position is open after a public hearing on Tuesday, January 17 when the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved the motion to remove Commissioner David Guess from office immediately.

According to a statement from Mayor George Bray, released on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on behalf of the Paducah Board of Commissioners, they reviewed the process to fill the unexpired term. It stated that the board must fill the position in 30 days; otherwise, the power to fill the vacancy shifts to the governor to fill by appointment.

The board will discuss the process at its Jan. 24 meeting. They hope to make a motion to appoint a member that evening.

They say the city is also notifying the McCracken County Clerk’s Office and the Kentucky Secretary of State of the vacancy, as required by law.

