Mt. Vernon police investigating shooting that injured 2 people

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Mount Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened Tuesday night, January 17 around 6:30 p.m. at the West Mont Apartment Complex on South 34th street.

Mayor John Lewis said officers didn’t find any victims or suspects at the scene, but a short time later someone from an area hospital called police to let them know two people with gunshot wounds came to the hospital.

Mayor Lewis said detectives identified two people of interest, and served a search warrant at the Garden Glen Apartment complex overnight where one of those people was taken into custody.

The mayor said that person was released pending further investigation.

Both of the victims were transferred to a hospital in St. Louis.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 618-242-8477.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.