Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man missing for more than a month is believed to be in danger.

According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places him in danger.

They say he was last seen December 6, 2022 around 1:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.

Knight is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 125 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say they do not have a description of his clothing and it’s not known what direction he was going.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

