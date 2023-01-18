Heartland Votes

Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man missing for more than a month is believed to be in danger.

According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places him in danger.

They say he was last seen December 6, 2022 around 1:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.

Knight is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 125 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say they do not have a description of his clothing and it’s not known what direction he was going.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

