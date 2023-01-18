Heartland Votes

Magoffin Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

Salyersville Ky. man is arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material after undercover...
Salyersville Ky. man is arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material after undercover investigation.(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Man arrested after an undercover investigation found suspect sharing sexually explicit images of juveniles online.

On January 17, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested James L. Cole, 48, for possession of child sexual abuse material.

The arrest was a result of an undercover investigation conducted by Internet Crimes Against Children.

According to a release from the KSP Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Cole sharing sexually explicit images of juveniles online.

Cole was taken to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with eight counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

Cole could receive five to ten years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

