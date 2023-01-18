Isolated severe weather possible this afternoon and evening

More showers and thunderstorms are expected through the late afternoon and evening hours. There is a threat for a few severe storms. Isolated flooding and damaging winds will be the biggest concerns, but a quick spin up tornado is possible. The threat will last through about 10PM in our far eastern counties. After 10PM, dry skies are expected. Winds will be the biggest story on Thursday. It will be windy and colder. Highs will still be in the 40s for much of the area, but winds chills will be in the 30s for much of the day. Sunshine is expected early, but clouds will take back over the Heartland through the late morning hours on Thursday.

